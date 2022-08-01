India's fuel demand drops in July compared to June month, here's why

On August 1, the petrol price was ₹96.72 per litre in New Delhi, while it was ₹106.03 in Kolkata, ₹106.31 in Mumbai, and ₹102.63 a litre in Chennai. On other hand, diesel was priced at ₹89.62 per litre in the national capital, while it stood at ₹92.76 in Kolkata, ₹94.27 in Mumbai, and R 94.24 in Chennai.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}