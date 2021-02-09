OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India's fuel demand fell 2.2% in January
The cess was imposed with immediate effect on petrol ( ₹2.5 per litre), diesel ( ₹4 per litre) and 12 other commodities. (Photo: Mint)
The cess was imposed with immediate effect on petrol ( 2.5 per litre), diesel ( 4 per litre) and 12 other commodities. (Photo: Mint)

India's fuel demand fell 2.2% in January

1 min read . Updated: 09 Feb 2021, 05:38 PM IST Reuters

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased by 1.7% to 2.49 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 0.5% to 1.27 million tonnes

NEW DELHI : India's fuel demand fell 2.2% in January compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 18.01 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Actor Deep Sidhu, accused in the violence on Republic Day during a farmers' tractor rally, arrested by Delhi Police special cell in New Delhi.

Actor-activist Deep Sidhu sent to 7-day police custody by Delhi court

1 min read . 06:19 PM IST
15 OTT platforms had come together under the aegis of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) in September 2020 to sign a code of self-regulation, formulating a framework for age classification, appropriate content description and access control. Photo Imaging: Kishore Rawat

OTT guidelines almost ready, to be out soon: Prakash Javadekar

2 min read . 06:13 PM IST
Labradors and indigenous breed Chippiparai being trained on urine samples and Cocker Spaniels on sweat samples.

No wait for Covid tests, Indian Army uses dogs to detect virus to cut time delay

4 min read . 06:10 PM IST
New Delhi: Actor Deep Sidhu, accused in the violence on Republic Day during a farmers' tractor rally, arrested by Delhi Police special cell in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary(PTI02_09_2021_000142A)

Red Fort violence: Police seeks in Delhi court 10-day custody of actor-activist Deep Sidhu

1 min read . 06:05 PM IST

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 6.3% higher from a year earlier at 2.61 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased by 1.7% to 2.49 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 0.5% to 1.27 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 13.6% up, while fuel oil use edged up 9.6% in January.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout