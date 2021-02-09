India's fuel demand fell 2.2% in January1 min read . Updated: 09 Feb 2021, 05:38 PM IST
Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased by 1.7% to 2.49 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 0.5% to 1.27 million tonnes
NEW DELHI : India's fuel demand fell 2.2% in January compared with the same month last year.
Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 18.01 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.
Actor-activist Deep Sidhu sent to 7-day police custody by Delhi court1 min read . 06:19 PM IST
OTT guidelines almost ready, to be out soon: Prakash Javadekar2 min read . 06:13 PM IST
No wait for Covid tests, Indian Army uses dogs to detect virus to cut time delay4 min read . 06:10 PM IST
Red Fort violence: Police seeks in Delhi court 10-day custody of actor-activist Deep Sidhu1 min read . 06:05 PM IST
Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 6.3% higher from a year earlier at 2.61 million tonnes.
Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased by 1.7% to 2.49 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 0.5% to 1.27 million tonnes.
Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 13.6% up, while fuel oil use edged up 9.6% in January.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.