NEW DELHI : India's fuel demand fell 2.2% in January compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 18.01 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 6.3% higher from a year earlier at 2.61 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased by 1.7% to 2.49 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 0.5% to 1.27 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 13.6% up, while fuel oil use edged up 9.6% in January.

