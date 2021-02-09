Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India's fuel demand fell 2.2% in January
The cess was imposed with immediate effect on petrol ( 2.5 per litre), diesel ( 4 per litre) and 12 other commodities.

India's fuel demand fell 2.2% in January

1 min read . 05:38 PM IST Reuters

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased by 1.7% to 2.49 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 0.5% to 1.27 million tonnes

NEW DELHI : India's fuel demand fell 2.2% in January compared with the same month last year.

India's fuel demand fell 2.2% in January compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 18.01 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Actor-activist Deep Sidhu sent to 7-day police custody by Delhi court

1 min read . 06:19 PM IST

OTT guidelines almost ready, to be out soon: Prakash Javadekar

2 min read . 06:13 PM IST

No wait for Covid tests, Indian Army uses dogs to detect virus to cut time delay

4 min read . 06:10 PM IST

Red Fort violence: Police seeks in Delhi court 10-day custody of actor-activist Deep Sidhu

1 min read . 06:05 PM IST

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 18.01 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Actor-activist Deep Sidhu sent to 7-day police custody by Delhi court

1 min read . 06:19 PM IST

OTT guidelines almost ready, to be out soon: Prakash Javadekar

2 min read . 06:13 PM IST

No wait for Covid tests, Indian Army uses dogs to detect virus to cut time delay

4 min read . 06:10 PM IST

Red Fort violence: Police seeks in Delhi court 10-day custody of actor-activist Deep Sidhu

1 min read . 06:05 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 6.3% higher from a year earlier at 2.61 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased by 1.7% to 2.49 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 0.5% to 1.27 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 13.6% up, while fuel oil use edged up 9.6% in January.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.