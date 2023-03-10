As industrial activity in Asia's third-largest economy is boosted by cheap Russian oil, the fuel demand in India hit its highest level in at least 24 years in February, according to data showed on Thursday.

The consumption of fuel rose by more than 5% to 4.82 million barrels pre-day (18.5 million tonnes) in February, its 15th consecutive year-on-year rise. The demand was the highest recorded in data compiled by the Indian Oil Ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) from 1998, Reuters reported.

Viktor Katona, lead crude analyst at Kpler said that the strength highlights a combination of profitable refining from record Russian crude imports in February, total utilization for primary distillation across India, and still-robust domestic consumption.

In March, the demand will be 5.17 million barrels per day (bpd) and then the seasonal monsoon-driven slowdown will lead to it dropping to 5 million bpd in April-May, Katona forecasted.

India's sale of fuel jumped in February

The data also shows that sales of gasoline or petrol rose 8.9% year-on-year to 2.8 million tonnes in February, while diesel consumption climbed 7.5% to 6.98 million tonnes. Sales of jet fuel jumped more than 43% to 0.62 million tonnes, as per Reuters reports.

Alan Gelder, VP Refining, Chemicals and Oil Markets at Wood Mackenzie stated that the strongest demand growth rate is projected to be in jet fuel in 2023, followed by gasoline and then diesel/gas oil.

While fuel sales data showed total volumes of gasoline (motor spirit) and diesel (HSD) fell in February relative to January, they grew strongly on a daily consumption basis as February is a short month, Gelder noted.

On the other hand, sales of cooking gas, or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) slipped by 0.1% to 2.39 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, which is used for building roads, jumped 21.5% month-on-month, while fuel oil use declined slightly more than 5% in February, compared with January.

