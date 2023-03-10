India's fuel demand hits 24-year high in February: Report2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 05:35 AM IST
In March, the fuel demand will be 5.17 million barrels per day (bpd) and then the seasonal monsoon-driven slowdown will lead to it dropping to 5 million bpd in April-May.
As industrial activity in Asia's third-largest economy is boosted by cheap Russian oil, the fuel demand in India hit its highest level in at least 24 years in February, according to data showed on Thursday.
