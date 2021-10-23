Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Friday said India faces a myriad of external security challenges and most worrisome are China's technological advances in the cyber and space domains.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat also said that in order to have an edge over adversaries, India's future inductions must incorporate new disruptive technologies such asArtificial Intelligence, big data analysis, quantum computing, hypersonic weapons, robotics, nanotechnology, autonomous unmanned systemand directed energy weapons.

"Our future inductions must aim at introducing new disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), big data analysis, quantum computing, hypersonic weapons, robotics, nanotechnology, autonomous unmanned system and directed energy weapons to remain ahead of our adversaries," addressing an event in Bengaluru, Rawat said.

He said, India is also witnessing geo-strategic competition in the Indo-Pacific, including race for strategic bases in the Indian Ocean region, and increasing militarisation of Belt and Road outposts in the region by northern adversary China. "Most worrisome are China's technological advances in the spheres of cyber and space domain, which often transcend beyond the military, to include critical national infrastructure as well," he said, adding that the recent incidents on the northern borders along with aggressive posturing will remain a cornerstone of China's expansionist foreign policy of which India has to always be wary about.

"We continue to see increased activities of China and disputes which it is unilaterally claiming to be its own in the South China sea," he said, as he also spoke about cross border proxy war and facilitation of terrorism, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, by Pakistan, and the situation in Afghanistan having potential for new challenges which could happen at any point of time. Kumar, also highlighting that China has moved towards jointness and theatre commands, said, it has spelt out in its operational doctrine that it wants to be "no more a regional power, but a world class military power." China has aimed for itself to complete military modernisation by 2035 and to be a world class military by 2049, he said.

CDS Bipin Rawat Rawat's remarks come at time when the Chinese Army's activities have increased marginally in in-depth areas across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) which is under tight surveillance of the Indian Army.

*With inputs from agencies

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.