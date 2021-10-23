"We continue to see increased activities of China and disputes which it is unilaterally claiming to be its own in the South China sea," he said, as he also spoke about cross border proxy war and facilitation of terrorism, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, by Pakistan, and the situation in Afghanistan having potential for new challenges which could happen at any point of time. Kumar, also highlighting that China has moved towards jointness and theatre commands, said, it has spelt out in its operational doctrine that it wants to be "no more a regional power, but a world class military power." China has aimed for itself to complete military modernisation by 2035 and to be a world class military by 2049, he said.