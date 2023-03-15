Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  India's Future Retail executive chairman withdraws resignation letter

India's Future Retail executive chairman withdraws resignation letter

1 min read . 07:55 PM IST Reuters
Kishore Biyani, CEO and founder of India's Future Group

  • Biyani had tendered his resignation on Jan. 23, the company said.

Future Retail Ltd announced on Wednesday that Kishore Biyani, the company's executive chairman and director, has retracted his resignation despite the firm's financial struggles.

The company, currently under insolvency proceedings, said "the resolution professional objected to the contents of (Biyani's resignation) letter" and requested him to recall the letter.

Biyani had tendered his resignation on Jan. 23, the company said.

