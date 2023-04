Coal production in India touched a record high of 892. 21 million tonne, union minister for coal Pralhad Joshi said in a tweet on Saturday.

The minister also said that coal offtake during the last fiscal stood at 876.73 million tonne.

“This is a historic moment for the coal sector. Despite the stiff targets, Coal India, SCCL, along with Captive & Commercial Mines have produced more than 892 MT of coal in FY23. CIL has done a tremendous job by surpassing 700 MT this year, " Joshi said.

The sector witnessed a 14.65% growth from 778.21 million tonne in FY22.

The growth in coal production comes at a time when the country is expected to witness a high demand for power in the coming months.

In a recent interview, union coal secretary Amrit Lal Meena had said that the coal sector is prepared to meet the high demand from power plants in April-May.

Recently, the minister had said that as the country is set to breach the 1 billion mark in the coming years, India will start exporting coal from FY26.