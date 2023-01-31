India’s G20 Presidency can help find solutions key global concern: Chief Economic Adviser1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 04:04 PM IST
India, with its peaceful and democratic emergence, can influence the course of events and, in the process, fulfil its aspiration to be a global power of relevance
New Delhi: India’s presidency of the G20 can help find coordinated solutions to issues of global concern, argues this year’s Economic Survey. This occurs as the global economic order is beset by a series of emerging fault lines.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×