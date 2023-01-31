New Delhi: India’s presidency of the G20 can help find coordinated solutions to issues of global concern, argues this year’s Economic Survey. This occurs as the global economic order is beset by a series of emerging fault lines.

“The international political and economic order that emerged at the end of World War II has developed fault lines lately, as they inevitably do if history were any guide. Consequently, envisaged as platforms for building global consensus, multilateral forums across the board face existential challenges today and need help to deliver on their mandates. India, with its peaceful and democratic emergence, can influence the course of events and, in the process, fulfil its aspiration to be a global power of relevance," wrote Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran in the preface to this year’s Economic Survey.

Nageswaran said that India, which assumed the presidency of the G20 in 2022, can use this pulpit to address global challenges like securing climate finance, enhancing financing for climate preparedness and managing global vulnerabilities like debt, energy insecurity and urban infrastructure.

“Global problems need global solutions, and global solutions require collaboration and cooperation. Based on the theme of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: One Earth, One Family, One Future", India’s G20 presidency aims to achieve coordinated solutions to key issues of global concern," said Nageswaran.

“The presidency is a platform for India to share its success stories with the global community, especially the manner in which Digital Public Infrastructure has supported an inclusive people-centric growth paradigm. In short, the G20 Presidency is an opportunity for India to bind an otherwise fragmented global order," he added.