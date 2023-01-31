India’s G20 Presidency can help find solutions key global concern: Chief Economic Adviser

“The international political and economic order that emerged at the end of World War II has developed fault lines lately, as they inevitably do if history were any guide. Consequently, envisaged as platforms for building global consensus, multilateral forums across the board face existential challenges today and need help to deliver on their mandates. India, with its peaceful and democratic emergence, can influence the course of events and, in the process, fulfil its aspiration to be a global power of relevance," wrote Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran in the preface to this year’s Economic Survey.