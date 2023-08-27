‘Invite to African Union made G20 more inclusive’2 min read 27 Aug 2023, 10:18 PM IST
Speaking during the 104th episode of Maan Ki Baat, his monthly radio talk, Modi termed the Indian presidency of the G20 as “people’s presidency”.
NEW DELHI : India has made G20 a more inclusive forum during its presidency by inviting the African Union to join the group, thus providing a platform for the voice of Africans to reach the world, prime minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.
