India’s G20 presidency to bring integrated, consensus driven approach to climate change: Minister
- Bhupender Yadav said that India will promote LiFE- Lifestyle for Environment and resilient development paradigm for G20
NEW DELHI : Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav on Monday said that India’s G20 presidency aims to bring an integrated, comprehensive and consensus driven approach to address climate change and pursue sustainable growth.
