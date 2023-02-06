NEW DELHI : Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav on Monday said that India’s G20 presidency aims to bring an integrated, comprehensive and consensus driven approach to address climate change and pursue sustainable growth.

Briefing the media ahead of the first Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group Meeting in Bengaluru on 9-11 February, 2023, the minister said that India will promote LiFE- Lifestyle for Environment and resilient development paradigm for G20.

The first working group meeting will be hosted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and chaired by Secretary, Leena Nandan.

“With the goal of adopting an integrated, comprehensive and consensus driven approach to tackling the challenges of climate change, several delegates from the G20 countries along with representatives of international organizations will participate in this meeting," the environment ministry said.

The working group will focus on arresting land degradation, accelerating ecosystem restoration, and enriching biodiversity, promote a sustainable and climate-resilient blue economy and encouraging resource efficiency and circular economy.

“LiFE is an important and cross cutting theme across all three priorities. The 1st meeting of ECSWG is planned over three days including a side event to witness ecosystem restoration and biodiversity enrichment practices at Bengaluru in the State of Karnataka. The subsequent meetings will take place at Gandhinagar, Mumbai and Chennai," the ministry added.