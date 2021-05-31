India’s GDP contracted by 7.3% in 2020-21, with revival postponed to 2022-23

Premium The last time the Indian economy contracted was in 1979-80. The GDP had contracted by 5.2% that year, when global oil prices had gone through the roof

5 min read . 07:35 PM IST

Before 2021-22 started, many economists expected the GDP for this year to be greater than the GDP for 2019-20 ( ₹145.69 trillion). They expected the Indian economy to be back where it was before the pandemic struck. But from the looks of it, that’s now not going to happen in 2021-22