India’s GDP contracted by 7.3% in 2020-21, with revival postponed to 2022-23

Before 2021-22 started, many economists expected the GDP for this year to be greater than the GDP for 2019-20 ( ₹145.69 trillion). They expected the Indian economy to be back where it was before the pandemic struck. But from the looks of it, that’s now not going to happen in 2021-22
India's gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 7.3% to ₹135.13 trillion in 2020-21 (in real terms adjusted for inflation). It was at ₹145.69 trillion in 2019-20. GDP is a measure of the economic size of a country, and inflation is the rate of price rise.
This is the worst performance of the Indian economy in any year since Independence. The last time the Indian economy contracted was in 1979-80. The GDP had contracted by 5.2% that year, when global oil prices had gone through the roof.