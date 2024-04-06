Krishnamurthy Subramanian, India's former Executive Director at the IMF, criticized the International Monetary Fund for consistently inaccurate growth estimates for India during her tenure.

The International Monetary Fund and its former CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian have locked horns over India's growth outlook. The ex-executive director claimed that Indian economy could grow at 8 per cent till 2047, while the IMF distanced itself from Subramanian's growth projections of Indian economy.

On Saturday, Subramanian hit back at the Washington-based financial body saying the staff at the International Monetary Fund has consistently been ‘INACCURATE’ about India's growth estimates during hid tenure at IMF.

"During my tenure at IMFNews (since Nov-22), IMF staff's estimate of India's growth rate has been consistently INACCURATE," the IMF official wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Subramanian claimed that he made accurate predictions about India's growth rate, saying “While India’s growth has been >7%, IMF staff estimates have all been <7%. I've made accurate predictions."

For September 2021, Subramanian predicted more than 7 per cent growth for India this decade. The actual growth rate was 9.7 per cent in FY 2021-22, 7 per cent in FY 2023-24, 7.6 per cent estimated in FY 2024-25.

In contrast, the IMF staff anticipated 6.1 per cent in November 2022 for the financial year 2023-24. They further lowered it to 5.9 per cent last April, and again estimated India's growth figures at 6.3 per cent in November 2023, he said.

He then flagged the IMF staff's “HUGE" error margins in Indian GDP estimates, that is, 1.9 per cent in November 2022 and January 2023, 2.1 per cent in April 2023, and 1.7 per cent in November 2023.

Subramanian's 8% growth rate claim At an event in New Delhi on March 28, the IMF's former CEA said Indian economy could grow at 8 per cent till 2047 if the country redoubles the good policies implemented in the last 10 years and stimulate reforms.

"With the kind of growth India has registered in the past 10 years, if we can redouble the good policies that we have implemented over the last 10 years and accelerate the reforms, then India can grow at 8 per cent from here till 2047," Subramanian had said.

IMF breaks away from 8% claim Julie Kozack, IMF spokesperson on Friday responded Subramanian's statements at a media briefing saying these were made “in his role as India's representative at the IMF".

She explained that this distinction is important because Executive Directors at the IMF serve a dual role, representing their home countries while also contributing to the Fund's broader decision-making processes.

IMF projects India's growth rate at 6.5% The International Monetary Fund has projected a strong economic growth for India at 6.5 per cent in both 2024 (FY25) and 2025 (FY26), with an upgrade from October by 0.2 percentage point for both years, on resilient domestic demand.

“Growth in India is projected to remain strong at 6.5% in both 2024 (FY25) and 2025 (FY26), with an upgrade from October of 0.2 percentage point for both years, reflecting resilience in domestic demand," the IMF said in its report.

