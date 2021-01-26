India's GDP growth to contract by 8% in FY21, says IMF

Addressing a virtual press conference after release of the report, IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath replying to a question said the FY21 upgrade for India is because mobility came back much faster than expected. “We have not seen another (coronavirus) wave, in fact, we have seen a strong decline in (coronavirus) cases which is again a bit different from other parts of the world. These factors including what we are seeing in high frequency indicators point to somewhat faster pace of recovery. But again there is still some distance to go," she added.

