India's GDP growth to drop in coming months, IMF projects 6.1% growth in FY24

India's GDP growth to drop in coming months, IMF projects 6.1% growth in FY241 min read 25 Jul 2023, 06:49 PM IST
The IMF forecasts a dip in India's GDP growth, with growth falling to 6.1% this year and rising slightly to 6.3% in FY25. The RBI projected 6.5% growth, while the World Bank projected 6.3%.
The International Monetary Fund forecast a dip in India's GDP growth over the next two years. Data released on Tuesday indicated that India's GDP growth would fall from 7.2% in FY23 to 6.1% in the current financial year, and then rise slightly to 6.3% in FY25.
