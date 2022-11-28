India's GDP likely to print at 5.8% in Q2: SBI Research

“Given this and the wide divergence in market consensus (6.1 per cent) regarding Q2 GDP numbers, SBI sees the economy printing in at 5.8 per cent, Ghosh said citing the lag of two months in the quarterly GDP data. It also pegs the full year growth at 6.8 per cent, 20 basis points lower than the RBI estimate," said SBI report.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}