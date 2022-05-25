Basu said, "Despite the recent reduction in petrol and diesel excise duties, we expect the fiscal deficit in FY23 to moderate to 5.6% of GDP (vs the official estimate of 6.2%). The lower deficit (driven by stronger revenue) will reduce the government’s net market borrowing, especially in H2FY23. Lower market borrowing by the government will help crowd-in private investment. Tentative signs of the turnaround in bank credit were already visible in MarApr’22 (with credit growth accelerating to 9.9% YoY growth in Apr’22, and over 11% YoY on 6th May22), and are likely to gain momentum as the reduced government borrowing becomes evident, contributing to excess liquidity in the banking system, and inducing banks to enhance credit-supply to a de-leveraged corporate sector (that is much better positioned to borrow than it was 5-7 years ago)."

