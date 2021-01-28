OPEN APP
India's gift of 5 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines reach Sri Lanka
India's gift of 5 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines reach Sri Lanka

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2021, 01:57 PM IST Staff Writer

  • 'Thank you, PM Narendra Modi and people, of India,' Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said
  • Earlier, India supplied COVID-19 vaccines to neighbouring countries including Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar and Bangladesh

New Delhi: A consignment containing over 5 lakh doses of 'Made in India' coronavirus vaccine reached Colombo today."Received 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines provided by people of India today. Thank you, PM Narendra Modi & people, of India for the generosity shown towards people of SriLanka at this time in need," Gotabaya Rajapaksa, President of Sri Lanka said.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said: "A dependable partner, a reliable friend. Made in India vaccines reach Sri Lanka now."

Earlier, India supplied coronavirus vaccines to neighbouring countries including Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar and Bangladesh under the Neighbourhood First policy.

The delivery of the Covid-19 vaccines to Sri Lanka is a fulfilment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment made to his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa during the virtual bilateral summit held in September 2020 for all possible support to Sri Lanka for minimizing the health and economic impact of the pandemic.


