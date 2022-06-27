India's gig workforce to grow over 300% by 2030: NITI Aayog3 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2022, 07:41 PM IST
NITI Aayog pegs India's gig workforce at 2.35 crore by FY30.
NITI Aayog pegs India's gig workforce at 2.35 crore by FY30.
Listen to this article
According to a NITI Aayog report titled "India's Booming Gig and Platform Economy," the country's gig workforce will grow to 2.35 crore by 2029–30 from 77 lakh in 2020–21. The research suggests expanding social security benefits for these workers and their families. According to the paper, by 2029–2030, gig workers will account for 4.1% of all income in India, or 6.7% of the non–agricultural workforce.