India's global outreach on Operation Sindoor begins: First all-party delegation headed to UAE today

The first of the seven multi-party delegations, which will travel to international capitals to articulate India’s position, will leave today for United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The delegation, led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde, will also visit Congo, Sierra Leone, and Liberia. The other members in this delegation are Bharatiya Janata Party MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Manan Kumar Mishra, SS Ahluwalia, BJD MP Sasmit Patra, IUML MP ET Mohammed Basheer and Ambassador Sujan Chinoy.

Over the next four days, until May 25, as many as seven delegations will embark on visits to various countries to address audiences, policymakers, and elected representatives.

The list include MPs from multiple parties which have been divided into seven groups consisting of 8-9 members. A leader has been assigned for each group who will lead the delegation on global level.

Of the 51 political leaders, 31 are part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance, while the remaining 20 are from the non-NDA parties.

The members of the delegation are armed with a dossier highlighting Pakistan’s decades-long promotion of terrorism and New Delhi’s new normal in tackling cross-border terror after Operation Sindoor.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Tuesday briefed three of the seven delegations on the major talking points and the global outreach plans. This included the group led by Shinde.

“We will give a clear message that India is a peace-loving nation but if someone attacks us, we will give a reply. India is focused on economic development. Pakistan is busy with developing terrorism,” Shinde told reporters after the breifing by Foreign Secretary.

The delegations will meet parliamentarians, ministers, government officials and think tanks in 33 countries to highlight how India has set a new normal in Operation Sindoor to emphatically tackle cross-border terrorism. Advertisement

The delegation will meet parliamentarians, think tanks, and the Indian community. The discussion will mainly focus on Pahalgam and the earlier attacks. The delegations will talk about the major terror attacks sponsored by Pakistan, how Islamabad refused to act even after New Delhi provided clinching evidence comprising photos, DNA samples and call records in the aftermath of the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

The leaders are expected to point out that all major international terror attacks including the 9/11 World Trade Center attacks and the 2005 London bombing had direct or indirect links to Pakistan.