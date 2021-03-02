OPEN APP
India's global sourcing ER&D market to touch $63 billion in 2025: Nasscom report
The Nasscom report says ER&D has become one of the fastest growing segments in India, evident from the country emerging as an engineering and design hub for various verticals such as automobiles, aerospace, consumer electronics, machinery, and semiconductors. (Mint)

2 min read . Updated: 02 Mar 2021, 04:04 PM IST Ayushman Baruah

India’s share in the global sourcing engineering and research & development (ER&D) market is expected to grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 12-13% to reach $63 billion by 2025 from $31 billion in 2019, according to the Karnataka State policy for ER&D 2021 released on Tuesday by the department of IT & BT, government of Karnataka in association with Nasscom.

The three leading sub-sectors that have driven the growth of ER&D in 2019 are software products, semiconductors, and automotive, the report said.

The policy intends to foster innovation, enhance the ER&D penetration in the state, and enable the development of skills required to address the critical and evolving needs of changing global technology landscape.

“The new policies are focused on invigorating the R&D landscape in the state and enhancing its global competitiveness. We expect the new policies to improve the FDI inflows in R&D and provide a boost to the innovation & research ecosystem," said Ashwathnarayan C.N., deputy chief minister of Karnataka.

ER&D has become one of the fastest growing segments in the country evident from India emerging as an engineering and design hub for various verticals such as automobiles, aerospace, consumer electronics, machinery, and semiconductors, the report said.

India’s demographic dividend is a key growth driver as 50% of the country’s population is under the age of 25 years. “Youth also lead in India’s startup ecosystem with the median age of founder entrepreneurs as only 31 years old. This talent base needs to be tapped and nurtured adequately for it to complement the ER&D growth story," the report said.

The government of Karnataka (GoK) plans to invest in specific programmes aimed at catalyzing research and innovation by bridging the gap between academia and the private sector. GoK’s Electronics System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM) policy offers Rs2 crore as R&D grants per year. Similarly, its information technology (IT) policy also offers R&D grants of up to Rs1 crore per year.

“Karnataka has been apioneer in creating a thriving ecosystem for R&D and these policies will further strengthen its position as the prime destination for engineering and research within the country. The new policy initiatives will provide a benchmark for other states to follow and would help India become a global hub for research and development," said Debjani Ghosh, president, Nasscom.

