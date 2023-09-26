NEW DELHI : The goals that India has set for itself as it aspires to become a “great power" will make it “different" from the powers that preceded it, external affairs minister S Jaishankar told the United Nations in an address on Tuesday.

“The days when a few nations set the agenda and expected others to fall in line are over as the United Nations itself symbolizes," declared Jaishankar, while delivering India’s national statement at the UN General Assembly.

During his remarks, Jaishankar positioned India as a power determined to act in the interest of globally under-represented nations.

From the priority accorded to the needs of struggling developing nations at the G20 to immediate disaster relief, Jaishankar asserted that India’s rise as a leading power would be a global good.

“All nations pursue their national interest. We, in India, have never seen that as being in contradiction with global good. When we aspire to be a leading power, this is not for self aggrandizement, but to take on greater responsibility and make more contributions.

The goals we have set for ourselves will make us different from all those whose rise preceded ours," India’s top diplomat said.

Jaishankar also pointed to India’s advances in poverty reduction, its successful Chandrayaan 3 moon mission and its development of digital public infrastructure as evidence of the country’s transformation at home.

However, the Indian foreign minister also had some sharp comments to make on issues of terrorism and national security.

“The power of markets should not be utilized to steer food and energy from the needy to the wealthy. Nor must we countenance that political convenience determines responses to terrorism, extremism and violence," he said.

“Similarly, respect for territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs cannot be exercises in cherry-picking. When reality departs from rhetoric, we must have the courage to call it out," Jaishankar added.

This comes in the backdrop of India’s bitter diplomatic row with Canada, in which New Delhi has accused Ottawa of allowing “vote bank politics" to drive responses to terrorism and extremism.

Last Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed India had a role in the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader whom India designated a terrorist.

Jaishankar also played up India’s success in securing a joint declaration at the recently concluded G20 Summit in New Delhi. Recognition and accommodation of different perspectives, he said, was not a weakness.

Jaishankar also reiterated India’s longstanding call for the reform of international institutions like the United Nations.

“Broad representation is, after all, a prerequisite for both effectiveness and credibility," he said, pointing to how the African Union was made a member of the G20 during the New Delhi Summit.

