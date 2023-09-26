Days when few nations set agenda are over: Jaishankar2 min read 26 Sep 2023, 10:07 PM IST
External affairs minister S Jaishankar positioned India as a power determined to act in the interest of globally under-represented nations, at his United Nations address.
NEW DELHI : The goals that India has set for itself as it aspires to become a “great power" will make it “different" from the powers that preceded it, external affairs minister S Jaishankar told the United Nations in an address on Tuesday.
