Safe haven gold prices have reached near-record levels due to global economic uncertainties which have led to volatility in equities and certain pullbacks in the dollar. However, the demand for this yellow metal has been more bitter than sweet globally including in India. The latest World Gold Council data reveals that demand for gold between January to March 2023 period dropped by 17% in India. The overall outlook for gold demand in the current year is muted.

As per WGC's data, India's gold demand stood at 112.5 tonnes in Q1 of 2023, declining by 17% YoY in volume terms compared to 135.5 tonnes in the same quarter a year ago.

In value terms, the demand has dropped by 9% in Indian currency to ₹562.2 crore in Q1 of 2023 as against ₹615.4 crore in Q1 of last year. In dollar terms, the demand has tumbled by 17% to $6.8 billion --- as against $8.2 billion in Q1 2022.

The reason behind the drop in gold demand is due to record high and volatile gold prices.

Somasundaram PR, Regional CEO, India, World Gold Council said, "This impacted sentiment and gold jewellery demand dropped to 78 tonnes from 94.2 tonnes in Q1 2022 with little support from the investment side."

Further, WGC's data showed that total jewellery demand n India for Q1 2023 decreased by 17% at 78 tonnes as compared to Q1 2022 (94.2 tonnes). The value of jewellery demand was ₹39,000 crore, down by 9% from Q1 2022 where it stood at ₹42,800 crore.

Total investment demand for Q1 2023 came in at 34.4 tonnes, decreasing by 17% in comparison to Q1 2022 (41.3 tonnes. In value terms, gold investment demand in Q1 2023 was ₹17,200 crore, down by 8% from Q1 2022 ( ₹18,750 crore).

Somasundaram added, since 2010, barring the pandemic gap, this is the fourth time that Q1 gold jewellery demand fell below 100 tonnes. Sharp rise in gold prices and volatility combined with fewer auspicious days to trigger consumption, has led to many households deferring buying perhaps in anticipation of a downward price correction.

Moreover, he explained that investment demand, primarily gold bars, and coins, too saw a drop of 17% to 34.4 tonnes in Q1 2023 from 41.3 tonnes y-o-y. Global factors, primarily US interest rate hikes, pushing up dollar prices coupled with rupee depreciation kept gold prices above Rs.60,000/10g, a nearly 19% jump over last year.

"Discussions with trade indicate that purchases are through recycling old gold jewellery and lower unit purchases, the latter reflecting in higher volumes on digital gold platforms that enable micro savings in gold," he added.

Predictably, there was a sharp jump in recycling up by 25% to 34.8 tonnes in comparison to the same period last year.

Giving the 2023 outlook, Somasundaram said, "Our forecast for the gold demand is muted for 2023 even as the economic momentum in India remains healthy and the RBI rate hike cycle has paused."

He lastly concluded, "the outlook for gold purchases is highly dependent on rupee prices, which show no sign of abating, and which will act as a deterrent, and of course monsoons, though Q4 as always, could throw a surprise. We believe current trends point to less than 800 tonnes of demand for 2023."