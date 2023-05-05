India's gold demand drops by 17% in Q1 of 2023. What to expect ahead?

Safe haven gold prices have reached near-record levels due to global economic uncertainties which have led to volatility in equities and certain pullbacks in the dollar. However, the demand for this yellow metal has been more bitter than sweet globally including in India. The latest World Gold Council data reveals that demand for gold between January to March 2023 period dropped by 17% in India. The overall outlook for gold demand in the current year is muted.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}