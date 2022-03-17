India’s gold production can rise to 20 tonne per year: Report

Somasundaram PR, regional CEO, India, World Gold Council, said, “Given that India is one of the world’s largest gold consuming countries, it makes sense for it to develop mining capacity. But change is needed for this to happen, legacy hurdles must be reduced considerably, and investments encouraged. There are promising signs in recent years with the changes to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act and introduction of National Mineral Policy and National Minerals Exploration Policy. If this trend continues India’s, mine production is expected to increase in coming years."