India’s Got Latent controversy: Ranveer Allahbadia gets third summon from Mumbai police

Mumbai's Khar police issued a third summon to Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia over his remark during the comedy show India's Got Latent.

Ranveer Allahbadia has been directed to report to the police station immediately to provide his statement, news agency IANS reported on Tuesday.

Several FIRs have been filed against Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, for his controversial comment on parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show "India's Got Latent".

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court protected Allahbadia from arrest, while severely castigating him for the remarks it described as "showing a perverted mind".

The court berated Allahbadia for his "unacceptable comments" on the show and said, "... there is something dirty in his mind which has been vomited on the YouTube show."

"The words you have used will make daughters, sisters, parents and even the society feel ashamed. It shows a perverted mind. If this is not obscenity, what is it? Why should we quash or club the FIRs against you?" Justice Surya Kant was quoted by PTI as saying.

However, the bench agreed to the submissions of senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, representing the influencer, that Allahbadia be protected from arrest keeping in mind the filing of multiple FIRs on the same issue as well as the death threats against him.

"Are you defending the kind of language he has used?" Justice Surya Kant asked Chandrachud, who conceded that he himself was "disgusted".

What is India's Got Latent controversy Allahbadia, one of the most influential podcasters with over 16 million followers across social media platforms, landed in a major controversy over his comment on parents and sex at Samay Raina's comedy show "India's Got Latent" last Monday.

During an India's Got Latent episode, Allahbadia was heard asking a contestant: “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life, or would you join in once and stop it forever?”

Allahbadia faced major backlash from all quarters after his distasteful comment on parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube reality show 'India's Got Latent' went viral on social media on Monday.

Ranveer Allahbadia apologised for the second time for his controversial remark on Saturday, February 15 but said he is scared as he and his family are receiving death threats.

He apologised the next day but the controversy refused to die down with police complaints filed against him and those involved with the show.

On Saturday, the social media influencer issued another apology on X and said he and his team are cooperating with the police and all other authorities.

"I will follow due process and be available to all agencies. My remark about parents was insensitive and disrespectful. It is my moral responsibility to do better and I am genuinely sorry.