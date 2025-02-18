The Supreme Court is set to hear YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia’s plea on Tuesday, challenging the FIRs against him over alleged offensive comments made during a YouTube show. According to the cause list, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and N. Kotiswar Singh is expected to take up the case.

Ranveer Allahbadia controversy: Top 10 updates 1)On Friday, Allahbadia's lawyer, Abhinav Chandrachud, requested the urgent listing of the matter.

2)Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna noted that the bench had been assigned, and the case would be heard in the next two or three days."I have assigned the bench, and it will come up (before a bench) in two-three days," Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna had said when Chandrachud submitted that Assam Police had summoned Allahbadia to join the probe during the day.

3) Ranveer Allahbadia has continuously been out of contact with the investigation agencies, Mumbai and Guwahati Police said in a joint statement.

4) Maharashtra Cyber Cell summoned YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia to appear on February 24. Comedian Samay Raina was also asked to appear before the cyber cell on February 18.

5) The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also investigated the matter and has issued summons to Allahbadia, Raina, and others.The Commission said that Ranveer Allahbadia had informed it that he was receiving death threats and requested a new hearing date after three weeks. The Commission has accepted his request and rescheduled the hearing for March 6.

6) Yashasvi Yadav, Inspector General, Maharashtra Cyber Cell, told ANI that 42 individuals, including artists, producers, and influencers, have been summoned for questioning in connection with the matter so far.

7)Allahbadia’s controversial remarks about 'parents and sex' on comedian Samay Raina’s YouTube show, India's Got Latent, sparked outrage, leading to multiple FIRs being filed against him and others across various states. The show has since been removed from YouTube.

8) The show's host, Samay Raina, has apologised for the remark, stating that his only intention was to entertain people.

In a statement on his Instagram Story, Raina said, "Everything that has been happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you."

9) After the backlash, Ranveer also apologized and said he "shouldn't have said what he said."

In a video shared on his X account, Allahbadia said: "My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry."

10)Besides Allahbadia and Raina, the FIRs named Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija in Assam.