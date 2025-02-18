India's Got Latent controversy: As Ranveer Allahbadia is facing multiple FIRs over his offensive remarks during ‘India’s Got Latent' show, the YouTuber is out of contact with investigation agencies, said Mumbai and Guwahati Police in a joint statement.

The YouTuber, popular as BeerBiceps, is facing FIRs from different locations, including Guwahati, Mumbai, and Jaipur. However, police are unable to contact Ranveer Allahbadia for investigation. The YouTuber has issued a public apology for his offensive remarks made in one of ‘India's Got Latent’ shows and assured full cooperation with the investigation. Then why is the social media influencer running away from police summons? Know here

Why is Ranveer Allahbadia out of contact with investigation agencies? According to ANI, Mumbai and Guwahati Police have said in a joint statement that Ranveer Allahbadia has yet to respond to investigation agencies. He has been named in FIRs filed by the Maharashtra Cyber Department, Guwahati Police, and Jaipur Police in the 'India's Got Latent' case.

Ranveer Allahbadia is facing death threats and he has even expressed concern about risk to the wellbeing of his family members.

Also Read | Ranveer Allahbadia summoned by Maharashtra Cyber Cell, to appear on Feb 24

"Apart from Maharashtra Cyber and Guwahati Police, the Jaipur Police have also filed a case against Ranveer Allahbadia, but he has not yet been in contact with them. Maharashtra Cyber Department has ordered Ranveer to appear before it on 24," Mumbai and Guwahati Police said in a joint statement.

In one of the summons issued to Allahbadia by the National Commission for Women (NCW), the YouTuber had said that he was receiving death threats.

Hence, he requested a new hearing date after three weeks, reported ANI. Now, Allahbadia is required to appear before the commission for a hearing on March 6.

India's Got Latent controversy: People facing FIRs fail to appear citing safety concerns. Apart from Ranveer Allahbadia, several other India's Got Latent panelists including Samay Raina, have failed to appear before court.

According to ANI report, many of those summoned failed to appear before the commission on Tuesday, citing concerns about their personal safety, prior foreign travel commitments, and other logistical challenges.

Samay Raina was summoned by cyber cell on Feb 18 Comedian Samay Raina was summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell on February 18. Ranveer Allahbadia was summoned by the cell to appear on February 24.