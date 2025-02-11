Samay Raina’s show in trouble: Case against India’s Got Latent, 40 booked as Ranveer Allahbadia controversy escalates

India's Got Latent in trouble: The Maharashtra Cyber ​​Cell filed a case against Comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show on Tuesday amid podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's remark. The Maharashtra Cyber ​​Cell said in a statement that it has filed “a case has been filed against a total of 30 to 40 people.”

“A case has been filed against all the people who were involved from the first episode of the show to episode 6. The process of sending notices to everyone has been started. Everyone will be called to record their statements,” the Maharashtra Cyber ​​Cell was quoted by news agency ANI as saying

According to the official, the Cyber Department has registered the case under relevant sections of the IT Act and sought removal of all episodes — total 18 — of the comedy show.

Why is 'India's Got Latent' show in trouble? During its probe, the Cyber Department found that participants and others associated with the show, including guests, were seen using "vulgar and obscene" language in the programme, news agency PTI repored.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) summoned YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and others over the derogatory remarks made by Allahbadia during an episode. The hearing is scheduled for February 17, 2025.

What's Ranveer Allahbadia-Samay Raina's controversy YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia stirred a controversy during an episode on comedy show ‘India’s Got Latent'.

During the episode, Allahbadia was heard asking a contestant: “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life, or would you join in once and stop it forever?”

Allahbadia faced major backlash from all quarters after his distasteful comment on parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube reality show 'India's Got Latent' went viral on social media on Monday.

After Allahbadia's comments, multiple complaints were filed in Mumbai seeking action against him and other popular social media figures associated with the show, including Apoorva Mukhija and comedian Samay Raina, over the alleged use of "abusive language".

Content creators Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Mukhija, along with Allahbadia had featured in one of the episodes of Raina's show.

Ranveer Allahbadia apologises The youtuber, popularly known as BeerBiceps, later apologised for his "lapse in judgement" and also said he had asked the show creators to remove the controversial segment.