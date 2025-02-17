India’s Got Latent row: Maharashtra police orders Samay Raina to give present in-person statement on Feb 18

India's Got Latent row: YouTuber Samay Raina, who is currently abroad, requested the Maharashtra Cyber Cell to record his statement via video conferencing. However, the Cyber Cell denied his request, stating that he must appear in person to give his statement.

As reported by ANI citing Maharashtra Cyber Cell, “He has been called tomorrow, 18th February, to record his statement.”

Advertisement

Samay Raina, host of the YouTube channel India’s Got Latent, recently removed all his videos after a major controversy unfolded following comments made by guest Ranveer Allahbadia on the show. Allahbadia, a YouTuber and podcaster, made inappropriate remarks during his appearance, sparking widespread backlash. The video went viral, leading to multiple complaints being filed against him across India.

Earlier on Saturday, popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia apologised for his controversial remark again on Saturday but said he is scared as he and his family are receiving death threats.

Advertisement

Allahbadia, one of the most influential podcasters with over 16 million followers across social media platforms, landed in a major controversy over his comment on parents and sex at Samay Raina's comedy show "India's Got Latent" last Monday.

"I will follow due process and be available to all agencies. My remark about parents was insensitive and disrespectful. It is my moral responsibility to do better and I am genuinely sorry.

"I'm watching death threats pour in from people saying that they want to kill me and hurt my family. People have invaded my mother's clinic posing as patients. I'm feeling scared and I don't know what to do. But I'm not running away. I have full faith in the police and the judicial system of India," he wrote.

Advertisement

Allahbadia's comment has been dominating the headlines for a week with the influencer and others on the show facing police complaints in Mumbai and Guwahati.