India’s Got Latent row: Ranveer Allahbadia, others vow not to make mistake, tell NCW words ’cannot be taken back but...’

NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar addressed the Ranveer Allahabadia controversy after the Beerbiceps YouTuber and Apurva Mukhija appeared before the committee. Rahatkar condemned the indecent language used on the India's Got Latent show.

“...The four people appeared before the Commission yesterday. The obscene language they used in the show is absolutely indecent. Commission will never accept it. Using such language is acceptable neither to the people nor to the Commission. I strongly condemn it. Keeping in mind its social impact, NCW immediately took cognisance of it and we issued them notice,” the NCW chairperson told ANI.

She further said that Allahbadia and Mukhija regretted the choice ofwords used on the show and apologised.

“In accordance with that, they appeared before the Commission yesterday...When they came yesterday, they expressed regret over their words in the show. They also said that they should not use such words and that they made a mistake...All of them presented apologies before the Commission,” Rahatkar said.

The content creators also promised not to make such mistakes in the future.

"They also said that they won't make any such mistake in future...They said that they would be mindful of their words which don't hurt anyone. They would think before speaking. They said that this is the first and last time they did it. Ranveer Allahbadia and others said that what they said cannot be taken back, but they would try to be mindful of their words in shows and speak of women's respect..." she added.

The NCW initially summoned Allahbadia, Mukhija, Samay Raina, Jaspreet Singh, Ashish Chanchlani, Tushar Poojari, Saurabh Bothra, and Balraj Ghai. Not all of them appeared before the panel, citing reasons such as personal safety and other commitments.