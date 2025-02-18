India’s Got Latent row: Supreme Court has granted interim protection from coercive action to influencer Ranveer Allahbadia in FIRs lodged against his comments on YouTube show.

The Supreme Court has expressed displeasure over the remarks made by YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia during his guest appearance on India's Got Latent. A bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh condemned his behaviour while hearing Ranveer Allahabadia's plea to club the FIRs filed in Mumbai, Guwahati, and Jaipur.

The apex court has also asked Allahbadia's lawyer to clarify the parameters of obscenity and vulgarity.

The court questioned Allahabadia’s counsel: “If this is not obscenity, what is it? Why should we quash or club the FIRs against you?”

The Supreme Court, in its hearing today, said that such behaviour has to be condemned.

"Just because somebody thinks he has become so popular and can speak any kind of words, can he take the entire society for granted? Is there anyone on earth who will like this language? There is something very dirty in his mind which has been vomited," the apex court said.

J Kant issues directions in Ranveer Allahabadia case: No further FIRs, stay on arrest, and passport deposit. Justice Surya Kant directed that:

(i) No further FIR shall be registered against the petitioner based on the episode aired on India's Got Latent.

(ii) The petitioner may approach local police in Maharashtra and Assam for protection if facing threats, as reported by LiveLaw.

Additionally, J Kant stated:

If any other FIR on the same allegations is filed in Jaipur, the petitioner’s arrest will remain stayed.

The petitioner must deposit his passport at the Thane Police Station and seek prior court permission before leaving the country.

As per LiveLaw's report, the petitioner and his associates are prohibited from airing any further shows until further orders.

Ranveer Allahbadia’s controversial remarks Allahbadia’s controversial remarks about 'parents and sex' on comedian Samay Raina’s YouTube show, India's Got Latent, sparked outrage, leading to multiple FIRs being filed against him and others across various states. The show has since been removed from YouTube.