India's Got Latent Row: YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani on Tuesday appeared before the National Commission for Women for questioning in connection with the derogatory remarks made on comic Samay Raina's show "India's Got Latent", officials said.

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani on Tuesday appeared before the National Commission for Women for questioning in connection with the derogatory remarks made on comic Samay Raina's show 'India's Got Latent'

The Commission had taken serious note of the vulgar and offensive remarks made by Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Makhija, Samay Raina, Jaspreet Singh and Chanchlani on the show and summoned them as well as Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra.

Chanchlani was summoned on February 17 but had sought rescheduling citing ill health.

Ashish Chanchlani, a prominent Indian YouTuber, has recently found himself embroiled in the controversy surrounding the YouTube show "India's Got Latent." The controversy began when Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, made an inappropriate remark during an episode of the show, sparking widespread outrage and legal action.

Ashish Chanchlani, who was a panelist on the episode, has been named in complaints alongside Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and other participants. Despite the backlash, Chanchlani's lawyers have argued that he did not make any controversial statements and should not be held accountable for the remarks made by others.

Ashish Chanchlani has also taken legal action to address the allegations against him. He moved the Supreme Court to request that the case be dismissed or transferred to Mumbai, following an FIR filed in Guwahati.

On February 27, Guwahati Police quizzed YouTuber, Ashish Chanchlani, in connection with the India's Got Latent case. The Gauhati High Court had on February 18 granted interim bail to Chanchlani.

The Guwahati Police registered the case on February 10 under the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhtia, IT Act, Cinematograph Act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Aside from Allahbadia and Chanchlani, other YouTubers named in the case were comics Samay Raina, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija.