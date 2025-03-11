India’s Got Latent row: YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani appears before NCW

Ashish Chanchlani and others were summoned by the Commission over vulgar comments made on 'India's Got Latent'. The YouTuber was granted temporary bail while cooperating with the investigation.

Livemint
Published11 Mar 2025, 04:21 PM IST
Advertisement
YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani.(Instagram)

India's Got Latent Row: YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani on Tuesday appeared before the National Commission for Women for questioning in connection with the derogatory remarks made on comic Samay Raina's show "India's Got Latent", officials said.

Also Read | Ashish Chanchlani shares ‘emotional’ video on Instagram amid India’s Got Latent
YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani on Tuesday appeared before the National Commission for Women for questioning in connection with the derogatory remarks made on comic Samay Raina’s show ’India’s Got Latent’
Advertisement

The Commission had taken serious note of the vulgar and offensive remarks made by Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Makhija, Samay Raina, Jaspreet Singh and Chanchlani on the show and summoned them as well as Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra.

Chanchlani was summoned on February 17 but had sought rescheduling citing ill health.

Ashish Chanchlani, a prominent Indian YouTuber, has recently found himself embroiled in the controversy surrounding the YouTube show "India's Got Latent." The controversy began when Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, made an inappropriate remark during an episode of the show, sparking widespread outrage and legal action.

Also Read | India’s Got Latent show’s Ashish Chanchlani challenges Guwahati FIR in SC

Ashish Chanchlani, who was a panelist on the episode, has been named in complaints alongside Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and other participants. Despite the backlash, Chanchlani's lawyers have argued that he did not make any controversial statements and should not be held accountable for the remarks made by others.

Advertisement

Ashish Chanchlani has also taken legal action to address the allegations against him. He moved the Supreme Court to request that the case be dismissed or transferred to Mumbai, following an FIR filed in Guwahati.

On February 27, Guwahati Police quizzed YouTuber, Ashish Chanchlani, in connection with the India's Got Latent case. The Gauhati High Court had on February 18 granted interim bail to Chanchlani.

Also Read | India’s Got Latent row: YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani questioned by Guwahati Police

The Guwahati Police registered the case on February 10 under the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhtia, IT Act, Cinematograph Act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Aside from Allahbadia and Chanchlani, other YouTubers named in the case were comics Samay Raina, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija.

The Guwahati High Court granted the YouTuber temporary bail and directed him to meet with the investigating officer.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsIndiaIndia’s Got Latent row: YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani appears before NCW
First Published:11 Mar 2025, 04:21 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App