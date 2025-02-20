‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy: Maharashtra cyber cell to issue second summons to Samay Raina. Here’s why

The Maharashtra cyber cell will issue a second summon for comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina in connection to the ‘India's Got Latent’ controversy, according to an ANI report.

The department has confirmed that the second summons come as Raina failed to appear for a scheduled statement recording session on February 18, the report added.

Also Read | Son Nikunj, husband Manish say THIS about new Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Samay Raina to Get Second Summons Today The report noted that in a statement the Maharashtra Cyber Department confirmed that summons in the case will be sent to Samay Raina today, on February 20. This is because the cell wants to record his statement.

Advertisement

In a previous appeal, Samay Raina said that he was in the United States and requested the department to allow him to record his statement via videoconferencing. He claimed that he would be unable to return to India before March 17 due to prior commitments, the report added.

However, the Maharashtra cyber cell rejected his request, and insisted that he be present, in-person to record the statement.

India's Got Latent Obscene Video Controversy 'India's Got Latent' became embroiled in controversy following a guest appearance by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, who ade an inappropriate comment to a contestant, asking, “Would you rather watch your parents... or join in once and stop it forever?”

Advertisement

The comments sparked widespread outrage, leading to a formal complaint being filed against Allahbadia, Raina, comedian Apoorva Makhija, and the organisers of the show.

In response, Raina posted a message on his Instagram Story, expressing his regret and asserting that his only aim was to entertain. “Everything that has been happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Legal Proceedings Against Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia Multiple FIRs were filed against the involved parties across various states in India, including Maharashtra and Assam.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that the Guwahati Police had registered an FIR against multiple people, including Allahbadia and Raina, for promoting obscenity and engaging in inappropriate content.

On February 18, the Supreme Court condemned Allahbadia's remarks. Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh described the comments as "dirty and perverted," adding that such behaviour must be unequivocally condemned.

Advertisement

Supreme Court on Ranveer Allahbadia: Interim Protection but Strict Conditions Allahbadia approached the SC as FIRs against him kept piling up and he sought to club the charges against him. While the apex court acknowledged the case and granted him interim protection from arrest, it also issued stringent conditions, including requiring his passport to be surrendered and prohibiting him from leaving the country without permission.

The SC also raised concerns about the prevalence of inappropriate content on platforms like YouTube and urged the government to take action.

Advertisement