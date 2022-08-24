India's growing presence is visible in Brazil: EAM Jaishankar

India's growing presence is visible in Brazil: EAM Jaishankar2 min read . 06:44 AM IST
India and Brazil are not only partners but can also share best practices for their mutual growth and progress, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
India and Brazil are not only partners but can also share best practices for their mutual growth and progress, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar while interacting with the association of entrepreneurs of Brazil, LIDE on Tuesday.
Jaishankar, taking to Twitter, informed that he has visited the Federation of Industries of the State of Sao Paulo which is considered the largest industry association in Brazil. He said that the growing presence of India was visible in Brazil.
"Visited Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo, the largest Industry association of Brazil. Presentations from WEG, @embraer, and UNICA reaffirmed the significant opportunities that exist for greater business cooperation," Jaishankar tweeted.
"A useful interaction at LIDE, an association of entrepreneurs of Brazil. The networking of established Brazilian entrepreneurs with a growing Indian presence in Brazil was visible. India & Brazil are not only partners but can share best practices for their mutual growth & progress," he further tweeted.
According to ANI reports, the External Affairs Minister is currently on an official visit to Brazil, Paraguay, and Argentina from August 22-27. During his visit, he will call on the top leadership in all three countries to discuss the bilateral engagements with his counterparts.
Jaishankar on Monday concluded his first official visit to Paraguay. He along with his counterpart Julio Cesar Arriola inaugurated the newly-opened Indian Embassy in the capital city, Asuncion.
The inaugural ceremony was attended by various dignitaries from the Paraguayan government including Interior Minister Federico A. Gonzalez, and other guests like the members of the diplomatic corps, the business community, and the Indian diaspora in Paraguay.
In addition to this, Jaishankar also unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Paraguay on Sunday and appreciated the Asuncion Municipality's decision to locate it at the prominent waterfront of the city. He also visited the historic Casa de la Independencia from where Paraguay's Independence movement started more than two centuries ago.
As the two countries completed the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, the Indian Foreign Minister embarked on a first-ever visit to the Republic of Paraguay.
(With ANI inputs)
