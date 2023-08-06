‘India's growth faces headwinds from global slowdown, high interest rates'2 min read 06 Aug 2023, 05:16 PM IST
S&P Global's chief economist Dharmakirti Joshi tells Mint that the only threat to inflation this year is from food prices
India's GDP growth is expected to remain around 6% while inflation is expected to ease to 5% during FY24, S&P Global's chief economist Dharmakirti Joshi told Mint, adding that the current account deficit (CAD) is expected to fall during the current fiscal from last year.