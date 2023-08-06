‘India's growth faces headwinds from global slowdown, high interest rates'

What are the major headwinds to India's economic growth?

We believe that growth will slow. Last year we were at 7.2% and this fiscal we are at 6%. There are two broad reasons for this. One is that the global economy is slowing. It is spilling over to our exports, and via exports to the sectors that service exports. Manufacturing will face external headwinds. But domestic demand is reasonably strong. We expect pretty good GDP numbers for the first quarter (April-June 2023) and 6% growth is easily achievable.