India’s GST e-invoicing system registered nearly 40 cr invoices in first 6 month

The government’s system requires companies to raise invoices through their own enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and submit them to the government’s Invoice Registration Portal (IRP). The government said the National Informatics Centre (NIC) has taken “pro-active measures" to educate taxpayers about common errors in reporting their invoice. It also sends daily emails with details of these errors and telephone calls to taxpayers who are making the most errors. An invoice reference number (IRN) with a QR code will also be made available to those who submit their GST invoices.

