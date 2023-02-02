India's Haj quota restored to its pre-COVID level to 1,75,025 for this year
India's Haj quota restored to its pre-COVID level after India signed the Haj 2023 bilateral agreement with Saudi Arabia last month
After the Saudi Arabia took its Haj quota to pre-covid levels, India's Haj quota has also been restored at 1,75,02 for this year as per the bilateral agreement between the two countries.
