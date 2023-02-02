After the Saudi Arabia took its Haj quota to pre-covid levels, India's Haj quota has also been restored at 1,75,02 for this year as per the bilateral agreement between the two countries.

With this, the government would be able to send more pilgrims from states and UTs to Haj this year.

The decision was made on the basis of requests of quota restoration received during interactive sessions between the centre and other stake holders on Haj management, including Haj Committees of the states and UTs, informed Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani in a written reply to a question.

She informed that the issue was also addressed during the Annual Bilateral Agreement with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Haj 2023. She also added that the two countries took the decision inspite of challenges of COVID-19.

"The issue was addressed under the Annual Bilateral Agreement with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) for Haj 2023 and inspite of challenges of COVID-19, the original Haj quota of the country i.e. 1,75,025 has been restored for Haj 2023," Irani said.

Notably, Smriti Irani had also informed about the expansion of Haj quota for Indian pilgrims after the bilateral meeting on her Twitter account.

Today, India signed the Haj 2023 bilateral agreement with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). My compliments to @MEAIndia & @CGIJeddah for its support & gratitude to

KSA for Haj quota of 1,75,025 to India. We extend all our support for the success of Haj 2023. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 9, 2023

The set quota of pilgrims to visit Saudi Arabia for Haj has been earmarked for Haj Committee of India under the Annual Bilateral Agreement for various states and UTs.

The Haj Committee of India is expected to start its Haj 2023 registration for pilgrims.

(With agency inputs)