The government's health expenditure as a percentage of the GDP fell from 1.35 in 2017-18 to 1.28 in the next year, according to the data released on Monday. While the Centre's share in the total government health expenditure fell to 34.3% in 2018-19, from 40.8% in the previous year, the states' share during the same period rose from 59.2% to 65.7%, the latest national health estimates showed. In the same period, the out-of-pocket expenditure as a percentage of the total health expenditure also fell from 48.8 to 48.2.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}