The big tests of India’s healthcare ambitions, in 5 charts

This has been seen in widely-prevalent diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis, pneumonia and E. coli. An Indian Council for Medical Research report last year showed that only 43% of the pneumonia samples containing one particular pathogen in India could be treated with the first line of antibiotics in 2021, lower than 65% in 2016. A similar trend was in E. coli. Tackling this threat requires investments in new class antibiotics on war footing. But India has been woefully falling short. Moreover, little data is available on the funding allocated to AMR research.

