India’s health infrastructure under pressure as covid-19 burden swells

India’s total Active Caseload has reached 7,41,830. It now comprises 5.89% of the country's total Positive Cases. A net incline of 50,233 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours, according to the union health ministry data. Private hospital chains across north India are fearing to run short of beds shortly with the rising burden of active cases. “Due to the fact that there is no lockdown as such currently and also, there are no completely dedicated covid hospitals, unlike last year. The pressure on the hospitals will be that much higher because they are dealing with routine cases, routine surgeries as well, and addition to the recent second wave of covid infections. So, it will be a tough fight to make sure that we treat all the patients," Dr. Shuchin Bajaj, Founder Director, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals said. The chain has hospitals in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.