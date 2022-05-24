India’s Health Secretary appointed as chairperson of key world health panel

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Each year the World Health Assembly, a body that comprises of WHO's 194 member states, deliberates on health, administrative and financial matters. The Assembly functions through two committees i.e., Committee A and Committee B.
NEW DELHI :India’s Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has been appointed as the chairperson of committee B at the 75th World Health Assembly, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.
This year the Committee B will discuss and prepare report on many important issues, which includes health conditions in the occupied Palestinian territory including east Jerusalem and in the occupied Syrian Golan, WHO's budget for the year 2022-2023, prevention of sexual exploitation, and WHO reforms, among other important issues.
The World Health Organization takes direction for its goals and priorities from the 194 member states. Each year the World Health Assembly has a long and complex list of health challenges and responses to review.
The World Health Assembly functions through two types of committees i.e., Committee A and Committee B.
Committee A meets to debate technical and health matters. “Committee A has listed critical issues to discuss during 75th WHA including pandemic preparedness and response, amendment in international health regulations 2005. WHO works in health emergency, global strategy for HIV, TB, viral hepatitis and eradication of polio, immunisation agenda 2030, infection prevention and control and human resources for health etc," said the health ministry.
Committee B primarily discusses administrative and financial matters of the World Health organization.
“This year Committee B will discuss and prepare report on many important issues which includes health conditions in the occupied Palestinian territory including east Jerusalem and in the occupied Syrian Golan, Budget for WHO for year 2022-2023, Prevention of sexual exploitation, WHO reforms, global strategy and plan of action on public health, innovation and intellectual property , audit report of WHO, global strategy and plan of action on public health, innovation and intellectual property and intergovernmental organizations issues," stated health ministry in the statement.
