India’s Health Secretary appointed as chairperson of key world health panel

“This year Committee B will discuss and prepare report on many important issues which includes health conditions in the occupied Palestinian territory including east Jerusalem and in the occupied Syrian Golan, Budget for WHO for year 2022-2023, Prevention of sexual exploitation, WHO reforms, global strategy and plan of action on public health, innovation and intellectual property , audit report of WHO, global strategy and plan of action on public health, innovation and intellectual property and intergovernmental organizations issues," stated health ministry in the statement.