India’s health vision good for medical professionals and citizens: Mandaviya

The two crucial components of the vision are “Heal in India” where several consultations were done with stakeholders for identifying avenues to improve the health sector. The second aspect is “Heal for India” where opportunities are being identified for harnessing our expertise in healthcare.
NEW DELHI: India’s health vision for the next 25 years will not only bring immense opportunities for our medical professionals but will also allow all our nation builders to serve our citizens in a better way, Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Health Minister.
The minister said this while delivering the presidential address at the 4th foundation day cum 21st convocation day of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi on Saturday.
A total of 172 medical students of batch 2018-2021 received their degrees and certificates followed by 24 students who received gold medals with certificates of merit and another 6 students who received certification of merit.
Mandaviya said that all stakeholders, be it the medical professionals, government officials, industry players, etc, must work in the best of their capacities to take India to newer heights.
“The union government has created India’s health vision for the next 25 years. This vision would not only bring immense opportunities for our medical professionals but will also allow all our nation builders to serve our citizens in a better way," said the union health minister.
He added that the two crucial components of the vision are “Heal in India" where several consultations were done with stakeholders across the country for identifying avenues to improve in the health sector. The second aspect is “Heal for India" where opportunities are being identified for harnessing our expertise in healthcare to be used not just for our citizens but for the world.
Highlighting the Covid pandemic as an inflexion point for the country in all aspects, Dr Mandaviya said, “When world questioned the ability of India in dealing with the pandemic, our professionals rose to the occasion. Stakeholders came together to showcase India’s tradition of “service before self" in action when it mattered the most. We followed the lockdown protocols and health advisories to the best of our abilities."
Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said that the country has moved towards an accessible, affordable and patient-friendly healthcare system. Our aim remains to ensure “Health for all" to even the remotest area of the country by strengthening primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare systems.
