India has administered 117 million vaccine doses until 15 April, the most after the US and China, but it lags far behind in immunisations per capita. “India, the world's biggest vaccine maker, expanded its inoculation programme to include everyone above the age of 45. But so far it has vaccinated only about one in 25 people, compared with nearly one in two in Britain and one in three in the United States. India’s soaring virus cases puts its position as a global supplier at risk – the country has had to hold back vaccine exports in order to maintain domestic supply. India’s supply issues will significantly affect emerging Asian countries like Sri Lanka and Bangladesh that fall within the COVAX plan," it said.