Amid intensifying heatwave across the country which would not relent for a few more days as per the weather department, the peak power supply touched record levels thrice this week
Just as the country struggles with soaring temperatures, the minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 25.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, on Sunday as the national capital continued to reel under heatwave conditions, the India Meteorological Department said. According to the IMD, the maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to touch 43 degrees Celsius on Sunday. While the relative humidity was recorded at 61%.
Heatwave conditions are expected to continue over Delhi and adjacent regions for the next three days, whereas dust storm or thunderstorms are expected in isolated places over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi between May 2 and May 4, an IMD bulletin said.
According to the IMD, Delhi recorded its second hottest April in 72 years with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius. The city's normal monthly average temperature in April is 36.30 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, with severe heatwave conditions spiking the demand for coal across the country, Uttar Pradesh Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said that the state government will ensure a proper supply of electricity.
"The world is facing the coal crisis due to challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, despite such challenges, the Uttar Pradesh government, under the supervision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will ensure 24-hour power supply in district headquarters. Similarly, villages will be provided power for 15-hour," Chaudhary told reporters on Saturday.
Peak power shortage rose swiftly this week from single digit of 5.24 GW on Monday to touch double digit of 10.77 GW on Thursday showing affects of various factors like low coal stocks at generation plants, heatwave and other issues on deepening electricity crisis.
The latest data of national grid operator, Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO) showed that peak power shortage was just 2.64GW on Sunday which shot up to 5.24 GW on Monday, 8.22 GW on Tuesday, 10.29 GW on Wednesday and further to 10.77 GW on Thursday.
The data also showed that the peak shortage came down slightly to 8.12GW on Friday despite peak power demand met or the highest supply touching an all-time high of 207.11GW on April 29, 2022.
The peak power supply touched record 201.65GW on Tuesday. This had surpassed last year’s maximum demand met of 200.53 GW on July 7, 2021. The peak supply was again at record level of 204.65GW on Thursday and touched an all-time high of 207.11GW on Friday. It was 200.65GW on Wednesday.
The peak power supply was 199.34 GW at the beginning of this week on Monday. Experts are of the view that the data clearly shows that there is a spurt in demand and peak shortage shot up in just few days which deepened the power crisis.
Ministry of Power had said that the electricity demand is expected to reach about 215-220 GW in May-June 2022. The latest data shows that the coal stocks at the 147 non-pithead thermal plants with total capacity of over 164GW monitored by Central Electricity Authority (CEA) was 24 per cent of the normative level on April 28, 2022.
(With inputs from agencies)
