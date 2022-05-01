Just as the country struggles with soaring temperatures, the minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 25.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, on Sunday as the national capital continued to reel under heatwave conditions, the India Meteorological Department said. According to the IMD, the maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to touch 43 degrees Celsius on Sunday. While the relative humidity was recorded at 61%.

