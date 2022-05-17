This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India's heatwave to lift AC sales to record, but supplies from China delayed
2 min read.04:45 PM IST
With temperatures this month breaching 49 degrees Celsius in New Delhi, sales are set to reach 8.5-9 million units this year, up from 2019's previous record of 6.5 million
NEW DELHI :
Indian air conditioner manufacturers are expecting record sales this year as a heatwave scorches most of the country, an industry body told Reuters, but delayed arrivals of components from COVID-hit China may cause shortages of premium products.
With temperatures this month breaching 49 degrees Celsius in New Delhi, sales are set to reach 8.5-9 million units this year, up from 2019's previous record of 6.5 million, the head of the Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) said.
"The market has been extremely good because this year, we got the heat in the second half of March rather than April," CEAMA President Eric Braganza, formerly the India head of China's Haier Appliances, said on Tuesday.
Power demand has also hit a record high as India registered its hottest March in more than a century and an unusually hot April.
"Because of the (COVID-19-related) issues in China, it is taking longer for supplies to reach," Braganza said. "As a result, and with a surge in demand, we've seen that energy-efficient conditioners are what are in short supply."
Braganza, whose association members include Voltas Ltd, Whirlpool of India Ltd and Havells India Ltd, said deliveries of parts from China are now taking 60-90 days, up from 45 days normally.
Indian companies depend on China for 10% to 20% of AC components like compressors and controllers. Energy-efficient AC sales would mostly be affected because other products largely use locally made components, Braganza said.
Blue Star Ltd, one of India's best-known AC sellers, told a conference call this month that it had doubled the inventory for some items like semiconductors to 90 days due to a "mad rush to block the quantities from the vendors".
