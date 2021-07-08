Hiring activity in India has bounced back with 15% growth in June compared to May, according to data from Naukri JobSpeak. The activity was led by the IT-software, or services sector.

Buoyed by the demand from organisations to use IT to overcome business challenges, the IT-Software and Software Services sector grew 5% in June compared to the previous month. This sector achieved an all-time high growth of 52% compared to pre-Covid levels in June 2019, as per the report.

The report said that tech hiring has remained relatively insular to the effects of the pandemic, an impact of rapid digitisation of organisations. Whereas retail, hospitality, and travel industries also showed growth.

Following the relaxation of pandemic-related restrictions on movement, there has been a substantial recovery in hiring activity in hotels, restaurants, airlines, and travel (87%) and retail (57%) sectors in June compared to May, the report added.

Sectors such as insurance witnessed a growth of 38%, banking and financial services (29%), and pharmaceuticals and biotech (22%) have also shown recovery.

Other sectors like FMCG (22%), education or teaching (15%) and BPO/ITES (14%) saw a positive sequential upswing in June compared to May.

As per the report, hiring activity went up 10% in Pune, Hyderabad (10%) and Bangalore (4%).

Other metro cities like Delhi/NCR and Kolkata, which were negatively impacted in May, have recorded a 26% and 24% growth, respectively.

Among the Tier-II cities, hiring activity in Jaipur went up 50% and Vadodara (29%).

The Naukri JobSpeak index showed a 4% increase in demand for tech professionals as IT companies continue to bulk-hire talented professionals in 2021.

Hiring for teaching roles (9%) also saw growth in June compared to May.

It is heartening to see sectors such as hospitality and retail responding positively after being impacted by the second COVID wave,Naukri.com Chief Business Officer Pawan Goyal said.

The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly index that calculates and records hiring activity based on the job listings on Naukri.com website.

