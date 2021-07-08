Buoyed by the demand from organisations to use IT to overcome business challenges, the IT-Software and Software Services sector grew 5% in June compared to the previous month. This sector achieved an all-time high growth of 52% compared to pre-Covid levels in June 2019, as per the report.
The report said that tech hiring has remained relatively insular to the effects of the pandemic, an impact of rapid digitisation of organisations. Whereas retail, hospitality, and travel industries also showed growth.
Following the relaxation of pandemic-related restrictions on movement, there has been a substantial recovery in hiring activity in hotels, restaurants, airlines, and travel (87%) and retail (57%) sectors in June compared to May, the report added.
Sectors such as insurance witnessed a growth of 38%, banking and financial services (29%), and pharmaceuticals and biotech (22%) have also shown recovery.
Other sectors like FMCG (22%), education or teaching (15%) and BPO/ITES (14%) saw a positive sequential upswing in June compared to May.
As per the report, hiring activity went up 10% in Pune, Hyderabad (10%) and Bangalore (4%).